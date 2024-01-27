Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. 854,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.