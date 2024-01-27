Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 827,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 168,183 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Perrigo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 874,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,979. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

