Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 199.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.60. The stock had a trading volume of 787,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,937. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $450.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

