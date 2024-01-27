Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.98. 375,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,333. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.50 and a 200 day moving average of $311.47. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.