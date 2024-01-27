Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.