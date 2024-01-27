Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 4,043 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

NEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 9,499,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

