Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $429.94. 1,260,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,976. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

