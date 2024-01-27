Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.