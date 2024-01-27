Windham Capital Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 259,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.09. 209,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,684. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.