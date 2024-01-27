WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 260,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the previous session’s volume of 46,497 shares.The stock last traded at $56.61 and had previously closed at $56.36.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $792.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter worth $11,559,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.