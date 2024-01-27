Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) & Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Head to Head Review

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thomson Reuters and Wolters Kluwer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomson Reuters $6.63 billion 10.21 $1.34 billion $4.96 30.12 Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A $1.28 114.74

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than Wolters Kluwer. Thomson Reuters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolters Kluwer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.3% of Thomson Reuters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Wolters Kluwer shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Thomson Reuters and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomson Reuters 34.09% 13.05% 7.35% Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Thomson Reuters pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thomson Reuters pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wolters Kluwer pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thomson Reuters and Wolters Kluwer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomson Reuters 0 10 3 0 2.23 Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus target price of $145.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given Thomson Reuters’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Thomson Reuters is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats Wolters Kluwer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of content-enabled technology solutions for legal, tax, regulatory, compliance, and IT professionals. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, and international news to media organizations, professional, and news consumers through Reuters News Agency, Reuters.com, Reuters Events, Thomson Reuters products, and to financial market professionals. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health segment offers clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and improved outcomes across healthcare. It provides solutions for hospitals, clinics, other healthcare providers, individual clinicians and students, nursing and medical schools and libraries, retail pharmacies, payers, and life sciences organizations. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions that help tax, accounting, and audit professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. It provides solutions for accounting firms, corporate finance, tax and auditing departments, government agencies, libraries, and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance segment offers technology-enabled services and solutions for legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and regulatory reporting. It serves legal, compliance, and risk professionals in corporations, small businesses, law firms, insurers, banks, non-bank lenders, credit unions, leasing companies, and securities firms. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides evidence-based information, actionable insights, and integrated workflow solutions that help customers to make the right decisions and streamline compliance. It enables legal and compliance professionals, and operational risk managers, as well as environmental, health, and safety managers to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence in law firms, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

