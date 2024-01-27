Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,157,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 569,462 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDS shares. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 659,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

