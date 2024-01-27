World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

World Kinect Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in World Kinect by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in World Kinect by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. World Kinect has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

