Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WOR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 235,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,721. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

