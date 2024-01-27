Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 97,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. 603,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,144. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

