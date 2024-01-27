Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.83. 1,909,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

