Wrapmanager Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 677,259 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 11,438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 597,098 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

JFrog Trading Down 0.8 %

FROG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 585,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,574. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,434,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,143 shares of company stock worth $13,909,506. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.