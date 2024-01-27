Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $233,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. 225,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

