Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
EDU traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. 948,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,653. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EDU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Read More
