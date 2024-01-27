Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. 948,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,653. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.