Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,492 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. 3,217,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
