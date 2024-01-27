Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,800,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,881,000 after buying an additional 116,914 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,777. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,686 shares of company stock worth $1,805,313. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

