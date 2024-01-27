Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 502,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,336. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.