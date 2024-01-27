Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,252,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,333,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

