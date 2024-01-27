Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.91 billion and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,156,842,018 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,160,636,732.08466 with 88,160,637,796.85432 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11530101 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $982,897.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.