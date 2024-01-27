WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 23rd

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.60. 260,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,887. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WSFS Financial

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.