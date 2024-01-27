WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$245.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$215.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$217.27.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$2.73 on Friday, reaching C$196.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$186.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$196.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8360248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

