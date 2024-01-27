Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

