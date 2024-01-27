XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. 3,748,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.