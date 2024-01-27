XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.41. 1,071,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.