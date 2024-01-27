XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,708 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $745,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,978 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after purchasing an additional 585,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,141,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,513,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

