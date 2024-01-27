XML Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

