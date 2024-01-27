XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,150,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,018,622. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

