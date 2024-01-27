XML Financial LLC Purchases 133 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. 454,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,854. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

