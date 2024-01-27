XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $184.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.