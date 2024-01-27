XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

