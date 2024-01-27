XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $940.05. 460,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $871.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $825.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $958.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

