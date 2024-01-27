XML Financial LLC Sells 469 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Blackstone stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

