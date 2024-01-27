XML Financial LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.10% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KREF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 204,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $894.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 384.64, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -573.31%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.