XML Financial LLC Sells 59,750 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

