XML Financial LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $51.51. 842,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

