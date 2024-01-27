Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.55

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 15071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.73.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.68. The firm has a market cap of C$149.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.07 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 54.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.7806122 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

In other news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$111,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $241,370. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

