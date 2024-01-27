Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.97. 484,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

