Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.