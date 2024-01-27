ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZI opened at $15.88 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

