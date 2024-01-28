10,166 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,463,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,011,000 after buying an additional 143,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,631,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,154,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,238,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,126,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after buying an additional 393,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

