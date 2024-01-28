10,228 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 130.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129,311 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

