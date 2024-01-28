110,367 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.13% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EchoStar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EchoStar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EchoStar by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS opened at $13.85 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

