1,144 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day moving average of $254.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

