1,146,800 Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,000. Keen Vision Acquisition makes up 1.3% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 5.92% of Keen Vision Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KVAC opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.