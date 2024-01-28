147,440 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBHY stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

